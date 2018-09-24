Monday, 24 September 2018

Inspector’s summer report was ‘excellent’ all round

GODSTOWE was awarded the highest accolade of “excellent” in both categories in its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate report.

The all-girls independent prep school, based in High Wycombe, received its glowing report this summer, which stated that the “quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements is excellent” and the “quality of the pupils’ personal development is excellent”.

“I am really delighted with the outcome of our summer ISI inspection,” said headmistress Sophie Green.

“When I joined Godstowe a year ago, I was immediately struck by how fortunate we are to have such a fantastic team of dedicated, professional and experienced staff — as well as a school full of happy children.

“We can be confident that what we offer here at Godstowe is the very best, both in and out of the classroom.”

Ms Green added: “A particular highlight from the report was that the inspectors found that ‘excellence is evident in all aspects of school life’ — and I couldn’t agree more.”

Godstowe caters for boys and girls in the Nursery
(3-4) and in Pre-Prep (4-7), known as “Lodge”. Main School, comprising Years 3-8, caters for girls only. Girls have the option to board from the age of seven — full, weekly or flexi — and it is in high demand.

To find out more, why not visit Godstowe on their next open day on Saturday, October 6, from 10am to 1pm.

If you would like to attend, call the registrar Annie Bird on 01494 429006 or email registrar@godstowe.org

