Listed four-bed house is right by the Thames

AN attractive four-bedroom townhouse in one of Henley’s most iconic town centre locations is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,450,000.

Thames Side is the one-way street along the river that runs between Hart Street and Friday Street.

Here, swans glide by and rowers speed past the thriving businesses, timbered cottages and historic townhouses from centuries past.

The Mooring at 11 Thames Side has a great view of the river at the front, and a beautiful private garden at the back.

The house was built in the early 19th century and is Grade II-listed in a group, along with its neighbours at numbers 9 to 12 Thames Side and the listed buildings around the corner on Friday Street.

On the left side of the house is a separate entrance that leads down to a single storey garden room/office/

studio with French doors opening on to the garden and its own bathroom.

This space is super flexible as it could potentially be used as a gym, games room or fifth en suite bedroom.

The main house is beautifully appointed and surprisingly spacious, with living accommodation arranged over three floors.

The front door opens into a dining room with views over the river, and on a hot afternoon the ice cream stand is conveniently just a few steps away. The lovely light dual-aspect sitting room stretches all the way from the front to the back of the house, and has a set of white French doors that open on to the back garden.

This private walled garden is a pretty oasis of greenery, hidden away from the hustle and bustle of town.

Having been carefully nurtured over the last 30 years, it benefits from some well-established trees and hedges, paving and steps, some interesting features and a variety of plants that make it a nice place for relaxing or entertaining.

The attractive and modern kitchen/breakfast room also opens on to the patio area of the garden, and is fitted with a number of integrated kitchen appliances and white floor and wall units.

On the first floor of The Moorings there are three double bedrooms and a generously-proportioned family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an en suite shower room, a walk-in dressing room and plenty of storage space.

Built into the window of the master bedroom is a fantastic window seat that looks out over the river, with views of the regatta headquarters and Henley Bridge.

The second bedroom overlooks the garden and has en suite facilities, and the third has ample storage space and a river view.

There is a large loft bedroom on the second floor — you can see the rooftops of Henley from up there — and a big storage area under the eaves.

The central location of The Mooring delivers all sorts of advantages and benefits, including eligibility for a resident’s parking permit.

The train station is a few minutes’ walk away, giving quick and easy access to Twyford, London and Reading.

This riverside spot is also within easy reach of Henley’s range of retailers, pubs, coffee shops and restaurants, the Kenton Theatre, the Regal Picturehouse cinema, gyms and fitness clubs, doctors and dentists and buses out of town.

If you turn left out of the front door and cross the bridge, you can walk all the way up to the start of the regatta course and further along the Thames Path.

If you turn right out of the front door you get to Mill Meadows — a fun and popular place for picnickers, dog-walkers and groups of friends mooching about and enjoying the outdoors.

There is an adventure playground here and a swing park, along with a bowling green, a café, a tourist information centre and a wide open grassy space with a bandstand on it.

Further along, you pass the River and Rowing Museum before reaching the two wooden walkways of Marsh Lock, whose noisy gushing weir adds a little watery drama to a stroll along Henley’s riverbank.

The Moorings on Thames Side would make a great home for a family or a couple, a regatta or boating enthusiast or anybody who loves Henley’s serene beauty and lively social scene.

This house is an important part of the town’s famous riverside vista, and its Grade II-listed status ensures its good looks and heritage will be protected for many generations to come.

For more information about this property, or to arrange a viewing, call Savills Henley on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

THE MOORING, 11 THAMES SIDE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: three

• Inside space: 2,293 sq ft / 213 sq m

• Other: Grade II listing, views of the river, rooftops and garden, an iconic Thames-side location, a garden room/office/studio with separate entrance

Guide price: £1,450,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843000