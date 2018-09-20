Phil Beer’s band are all hands to the pump for Nettlebed gig

NETTLEBED Folk Club patron Phil Beer is taking his band back on the road this autumn — starting with a concert at the village club on Monday (September 24).

The highly popular line-up comprises Gareth Turner, Steve Crickett, Greg McDonald, Olivia Dunn and of course, Phil Beer and promises to deliver a lively cocktail of folk, rock, country and blues.

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Described by the Guardian as ‘where Steve Earle and Richard Thompson collide’, an evening with the Phil Beer Band is fast, frenetic, feel-good and leavened with a good helping of humour.”

Featuring vocals, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, melodeon, bass and drums, the Phil Beer Band evolved organically in the early- to mid-Nineties at Maisemore in Gloucesteshire.

It was a loose federation consisting of Phil Beer (of Show of Hands fame), Nick Quarmby and Steve Crickett, all of whom lived close to each other, and melodeon player Gareth Turner from Northamptonshire.

There was a need in the community for a band to play local events and ceilidhs and, following in the tradition set by the Albion Band — of which both Gareth and Phil were former members — the band always interspersed the dances with the odd song.

Mr Sanderson added: “Basically, over a long period of time, it has evolved into a folk’n’roll band with country rock overtones. It is the vehicle for Phil to return to the electric guitar and to have a good time with his mates.”

Monday’s concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £19.50 in advance and £20.50 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk