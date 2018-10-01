Excellence helps pupils to achieve their potential

SITUATED in Abingdon, the Manor Preparatory School is an independent co-educational day school that welcomes boys and girls aged two to 11.

The school has a wonderfully happy, creative atmosphere where every individual is valued and nurtured to reach their potential.

The Manor’s most recent Independent Schools Inspectorate inspection took place in April 2017, with every area of school life receiving the highest possible rating of “excellent”.

Inspectors commented that: “Pupils approach every day with an overwhelming passion to learn and develop.”

This is in part due to the exceptionally caring and invigorating tone of the school, where laughter is an essential part of the school day.

Every child is encouraged to push themselves to new challenges and fulfil their own potential, resulting in outstanding results academically, on the sports field, and in creative and performing arts.

The school has an excellent record in ensuring leavers move on to the next school that is perfectly suited to each individual.

Scholarships, awards and exhibitions feature highly in all areas.

Completion of a new Sports Hall in September 2018 underpins the exciting development programme that is under way, and extends even further the breadth of opportunities that are on offer.

For more information please visit our website at www.manorprep.org or contact Mrs Karen Copson, the school’s director of admissions and communications, on 01235 858462.

Alternatively, email the school’s admissions team on admissions@

manorprep.org