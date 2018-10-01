Nursery is home to friendly stay and play group

ST Mary’s is a fully co-ed preparatory school set in the heart of Henley for children from nursery through to year six. Established more than 90 years ago, the school offers academic success with a nurturing approach.

Children attending St Mary’s Nursery are given the very best start to their education in a warm, secure environment. The early years curriculum is delivered with an emphasis on the children’s interests. Music and French are taught by qualified teaching staff from within the school, while trips are also planned to further enhance teaching.

A free stay and play group is held at St Mary’s Nursery every Tuesday during term time from 10.45am to 11.45am. This friendly group is run as a drop-in session — there is no need to pre-book.

The group provides parents and carers with the perfect opportunity to see the nursery setting while their children get to test drive all of the facilities! Visitors also enjoy making new friends with other local families.

One happy parent gave the following feedback: “Both of my children have been in different daycare settings prior to joining St Mary’s, but neither can match the standard of education, care and learning that St Mary’s has to offer. All of the staff are friendly and approachable. There is a real sense of community and family for both children and parents.”

Independent from the main school building yet close enough for our children to access all the school facilities, the nursery is complete with an “outdoor classroom” where children can enjoy the free flow and a broad choice of activities.

For more information about St Mary’s Nursery and School, please email info@stmarys-henley.co.uk or visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk. To book a personal tour of the school, call the school office on (01491) 573118, or pop along to the stay and play group on a term-time Tuesday from 10.45am to 11.45am and have a play in our nursery!