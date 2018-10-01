Cosy bar, dining area and a relaxed atmosphere

Monday, 01 October 2018

THE Reformation at Gallowstree Common is under new management.

Stephanie would like to extend a warm welcome to the local community and new customers.

New chef Daniele joins the team and will be cooking up speciality dishes together with quality homemade food using fresh produce from local suppliers.

A warm, friendly, delightful cottage-style country pub in the village of Gallowstree Common, five miles from Henley and six miles from Reading, the pub has a cosy bar, dining area and a conservatory, offering a relaxed atmosphere.

The Reformation retains a traditional pub feel with cosy log fires in the winter and a large beer garden, barbecue and children’s “shipwreck” play area in the summer, making it an ideal place for a drink or meal all year round.

Open Tuesday to Saturday for evening meals and Tuesday to Sunday for lunch, the festive menus are coming shortly. Stephanie and her team will make your visit one to remember.

The Reformation is also
dog-friendly. For bookings, call 0118 996 2261.

