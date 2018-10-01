Dishes to tempt all tastes at country pub

Restaurant reviewer AMANDA STEWART recently dined at the Stag & Huntsman in Hambleden. Here’s what she made of the food

THE Stag & Huntsman’s comprehensive menu has dishes to tempt all tastes, from land to sea, with all ingredients fresh and invariably locally produced and carefully chosen.

To make the most of the surprisingly sunny September lunchtime, we chose to dine outside in the spacious, picturesque and comfortable garden. It felt good to be there.

Pressed belly of pork was my first course, served with torched fig and a Marsala sauce. This was quite simply divine. The pork belly is braised in cider and that’s just the start of the process of producing this taste-tangling-tempter. To follow I had their most popular signature dish and I am counting the days until I can return to have this again! Creamed crayfish and clam tagliatelle — simply wow!

Not only was this beautifully served, it was one of the tastiest dishes I have been privileged to enjoy. If you like plenty of flavour, this is the must-have!

I was so impressed that I asked landlord Marius how he made this and he was actually happy to share his knowledge — but if you want to learn his secrets, you simply must visit.

The puddings — should one have room — were also outstanding. From the Madagascan vanilla crème brûlée served with raspberries and lemon shortcake to the enormous (two could share this) chocolate brownie sundae and the Eton mess (again two could share.) All in all, although landlords Marius and Sarah do not pretend to have Michelin status, I have rarely eaten such well thought out and flavoursome food in such pleasant surroundings, never quite knowing whether a celeb from a film set might be sat on the next table or simply wander in.

The pub is totally dog-friendly — four-month-old resident spaniel Griffin is positively cuddly and can already produce a trick or two! Importantly, there’s plenty of parking — which is absolutely ideal for those wanting a dog walk followed by a non-expensive but high level of lunch or dinner.

For more information, call (01491) 571227 or visit thestagandhuntsman.co.uk