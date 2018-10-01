MP speaks at Tories’ informal drinks event

AN MP spoke at the Henley Conservatives’ “natural Conservative” social event hosted by the Piasecki family at their home in Shiplake.

More than 50 people attended the informal drinks event, which was aimed at party members and non-members who hold Conservative values and are interested in local and national politics.

Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View, talked about his move into politics from the military and being a soldier in Afghanistan through to his forthcoming appearance in Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted in aid of Standup to Cancer.

Pictured, left to right, Leslie Plump, Councillor Sam Evans, chairman Daniel Bausor, Chris Tapp and Johnny Mercer.