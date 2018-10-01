Four-bedroom home has fabulous view of the river

A CONTEMPORARY four-bedroom home on the banks of the Thames at Purley is on the market with Simmons and Sons, with a guide price of £1,100,000.

Number 25 River Gardens is at the end of a private no through road. It has its own 50-foot stretch of river mooring and superb views across a peaceful section of the Thames towards the Mapledurham House estate and the Chiltern foothills.

At the front of the house is a fabulous professionally geometric landscaped garden to sit in and watch the watery world go by, with boats and birds floating past and reeds swishing in the breeze.

Purley is a village situated just four miles outside Reading, close to Tilehurst. However, there are also fields bordering half of Purley’s edges, with nothing but green countryside towards Whitchurch Hill, Goring Heath, Cane End and Crays Pond.

But that’s not all — Purley is also on the river. The Thames flows along the edge of the village, offering some lovely riverside walks via Mapledurham Lock to the pretty village of Pangbourne and on to Goring and beyond.

Pangbourne lies just to the west of Purley. Full of character and historically interesting buildings, it has a wide range of shops and restaurants, its own train station, and both a Lamborghini and an Aston Martin supercar dealership to browse after buying your lottery ticket.

The closest river crossing for Purley residents heading north is Whitchurch Bridge, an attractive 18th century Grade II-listed structure with a tollbooth charging 60p every time you cross by car — unless you have a season ticket, which makes it cheaper, or at night-time, when the staff go home and passage is free.

Purley benefits from a number of social clubs and sports facilities, its own primary school, a shop and a post office, and there is a farmers’ market at The Barn on the second Saturday morning of every month.

Number 25 River Gardens has almost 2,000 square feet of living accommodation arranged over two floors, with a wraparound garden leading down to its own riverbank.

The house is tastefully decorated in a contemporary style with calm, cool colours and sharp lines, and the entire ground floor is covered with elegant flagstones.

The entrance hall leads into a bright and spacious living room with tall, double-glazed, powder-coated steel windows at one end, and French doors that open out to the rear garden at the other.

The specially commissioned kitchen-dining room is stunning — one wall is almost entirely made of glass with full-height steel French windows with pivot doors opening on to the wooden decking and gardens beyond.

The kitchen is fitted with bespoke Corian and stainless steel units on large castors, with a number of high-specification Neff and Smeg appliances.

Off the kitchen-dining room, there is a large utility room where you will find the washing machine, the boiler, a water softener and a downstairs loo.

There is a separate lobby that takes you upstairs to the first floor landing, where there is a nice bright master bedroom with a luxury en suite bathroom and a wonderful view of the garden and river.

There are three further bedrooms upstairs — two of which have access to a balcony — and off the landing is a family bathroom with a freestanding bath.

The house has been fitted with a Villavent ventilation system, which serves to prevent condensation and preserve good air quality throughout.

Outside there is a large area of wood decking that curls around the front and back of the house — perfect for sunbathing, al fresco dining, or just sitting in a lounge-chair and soaking up the scenery.

The beautifully designed landscaped garden is as contemporary as the house itself, and features box hedging, a number of flowering trees and York stone paving.

There are also resin-bound gravel paths and a driveway with a car turntable on it.

A narrow footbridge leads down from the riverbank to a nine-metre floating Poralu pontoon, which is surrounded by mature reeds and water lilies.

An interesting feature in the garden is a classic Airstream Bubble caravan, and there are also two sheds for garden and bike storage, along with specialist kayak racking.

This stunning house in Purley is in a fantastic location and benefits from having no upper chain.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.

At a glance...

25 RIVER GARDENS, PURLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: one

• Other: no upper chain, riverside location, private 50-foot river frontage, nine-metre floating Poralu pontoon, balcony

• Internal area: 1,912 sq ft / 177 sq m

Guide price: £1,100,000

Agents: Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111