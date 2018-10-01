Agents hosting ‘town to country’ roadshow

ESTATE agent Hamptons International will host its second country roadshow of the year at four of its London branches on Saturday, October 13, from 10am to 2pm.

The event will provide expert advice to London locals interested in moving from the capital, as well as to showcase the crème de la crème of country properties.

The latest research from Hamptons International reveals that in the first half of 2018, Londoners bought more than 30,000 homes outside the capital — 16 per cent more than the same period last year.

Popular destinations include Bath and North East Somerset, where 42 per cent of homes were bought by Londoners.

To satisfy this demand, on October 13 the agency’s East Sheen, Clapham, Islington and Kensington branches will play host to London residents thinking of swapping the city for a more rural way of life.

Lesley Cairns, managing director of Hamptons International, said: “Our

bi-annual country roadshow continues to be a success each year and it’s not hard to see why. Our property experts from the Hamptons International country network are not only able to advise on available properties in the prime commuter belt territory or counties further afield, but they are also on hand to discuss the key considerations involved in such a move.

“From the best schools, to those areas that offer more space and value for money, our agents will be able to answer your questions.”

If you would like your property to be included in the roadshow, please contact your local Hamptons International branch by Monday (October 1).

Pop into the Henley branch at 14 Hart Street or call (01491) 260056.

For more information, visit www.hamptons.co.uk

The Hamptons International Country Roadshow takes place on Saturday, October 13, at the following participating branches:

•Hamptons International East Sheen, 252 Upper Richmond Rd W, London SW14 8AG

•Hamptons International Kensington, 8 Hornton St, London W8 4NW

•Hamptons International Clapham, 27-31 The Pavement, London SW4 0JE

•Hamptons International Islington, 97-99 Upper St, London N1 0NP