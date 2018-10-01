Monday, 01 October 2018

Come and celebrate with us!

COME and celebrate our second Christmas with us at the Bottle & Glass Inn in Binfield Heath.

The Bottle & Glass Inn is a lovingly restored pub from Alex Sergeant and David Holliday, focusing on a seasonal menu, a great wine list and a well loved beer selection.

We pride ourselves on serving some of the best food and drink available in the area, in a casual, friendly environment.

Head chef Luke Fouracre has created an acclaimed menu, focusing on British ingredients, classic flavours with a modern twist.

With set Christmas lunch menus including starters of game terrine with Oxford sauce and pickled mushrooms, main course of Braised ox cheek with horseradish mash and roasted onions, and puddings like dark chocolate cream, black cherry, and crème fraiche ice cream, the Bottle & Glass Inn is the perfect venue for a celebration this festive season.

Our wine list is designed to offer great quality and value across all price points.

Our dining rooms can accommodate parties of all sizes, with exclusive use available for groups of up to 100.

In our smaller private dining room we can also accommodate groups of up to 10 for a more intimate celebration.

We offer a pre-order set menu for all groups over eight — all we need is an order a week before the party.

For more information and to book a table, visit www.bottleandglassinn.com

