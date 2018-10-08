Inspiring young minds and creating bright futures is what we’re about

CLAIRES Court Senior Girls, as described by the head Margaret Heywood, is “a forward-thinking school, preparing pupils for a rapidly changing world, equipping them with critical thinking skills, global perspective and respect for others”.

Situated in Maidenhead, Senior Girls educates pupils from the age of 11 to 16 and is part of the diamond structure education offered by Claires Court.

This means as an all-through school, girls and boys are taught separately during their junior and senior school years but enjoy many joint social and learning opportunities, while the nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from a co-educational environment.

We have high expectations of our pupils and through a challenging and creative curriculum your daughter will be inspired to have a passion for learning that will be the key to her future. While the school recognises that academic outcomes are important for young women, what is just as relevant is their ability to adapt and apply knowledge, be resilient in times of setback and to be able to lead and work as part of a team.

About Claires Court School

Achievement is a key focus across all areas and your child will be given the support they need to academically achieve to the best of their ability as well as be encouraged to explore new opportunities and succeed in a variety of arenas through the excellent sport, music, art, drama and co-curricular activities.

Right from the early years, boys and girls are encouraged to investigate and discover, be creative and inquisitive, sometimes in the outdoor classroom, sometimes through the exploration of the digital world. As they progress through the school, the broad and challenging programme encourages pupils to stretch themselves, push their own boundaries and take a measure of their own strengths.

Learning through experience is encouraged and supported with an extensive range of trips and themed activities to develop collaborative learning and confidence.

We provide an extended day with most of the activities included in our fees and our extensive coach service covers much of the local area and is adjusted to meet pupil demands.

This exceptional quality of education is more affordable and accessible than you think. There is a range of scholarships on offer.

