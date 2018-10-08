Monday, 08 October 2018

It’s already chilly in the country

Sir, — This picture of the River Thames was taken just downsteam from Benson lock/weir early one morning last week when Bisto the dog demanded her “walkies”!

With the misty light, it is just so peaceful and evocative.

The other image is of the frost pattern on the roof of the car — one of the dubious benefits of living near Benson frost pocket! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

