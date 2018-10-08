Full moon over Higgs

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
Sir, — I tried to photograph the full Harvest moon rising behind Henley on Tuesday night last week but couldn’t get a suitable viewpoint so went to a restaurant instead.
On the way back along Reading Road we got this view of the full moon over your offices. — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
08 October 2018
