New chief executive for county council

OXFORDSHIRE County Council has a new chief executive.

Yvonne Rees started work on Monday and will also continue to be chief executive of Cherwell District Council.

She said: “This is an exciting time to work for two ambitious councils, both committed to improving services for residents and investing in the future of the county.

“My priority now is to get to know staff across the county council so together we can prepare for the changes ahead and become ‘fit for the future’.”

The two authorities agreed the deal for more joint working in July. Ms Rees will be paid £190,000 per year, with £115,900 contributed by the county.

Former chief executive Peter Clark has been made redundant, costing the taxpayer nearly £260,000.

He will receive a £151,000 redundancy payment, pension payments of £19,000 and pay in lieu of six months’ notice of £89,250.

Council leader Ian Hudspeth said: “This marks the start of a new chapter for the council as it adapts to future needs in Oxfordshire so we can continue to support our thriving communities.

“At the same time, I would like to thank Peter Clark, who has done a tremendous job of steering the council through some difficult times for local government nationally.”