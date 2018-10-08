Skylights prove bright idea for grounded family home

SOME creative and thoughtful ideas went into the design and building of Trijonet in Bere Court Road in Pangbourne.

This beautifully presented and unique four- or five-bedroom home is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £1,600,000.

Most of the living space is spread out on the ground floor and is decorated in contemporary white and soft natural colours.

The main reception rooms are grouped together on one side of the house, and they all look out on to the back garden.

Because this section is single-storey, all the rooms have windows in the ceilings — this allows the natural daylight to flood in and make it all wonderfully airy and bright throughout.

In the heart of the house is a magnificent vaulted dining room that connects the sitting room with the kitchen-breakfast room and the family room.

This eye-catching dining room has a beautiful stone and wood floor, some interesting angles, big windows and bi-fold doors.

The dining room opens out on to a lovely sheltered seating area in the garden, as does the spacious dual-aspect sitting room. The kitchen-breakfast room also has an interesting white vaulted ceiling, a handy utility room with its own external door, and space for a table and chairs.

It is fitted with two ovens and plenty of work surface and storage space — its open-plan layout flows into the family room, making this an ideal living space for the comings and goings of family life.

Separated from the main reception rooms by a double door, there are two comfortable en suite bedrooms on the ground floor. The study could also be used as a fifth bedroom as it has a shower room next to it.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, accessed from a long landing.

The upstairs also benefits from ceiling windows over both bedrooms, both en suite bathrooms and the landing — a fantastic design feature that makes this home beautifully light and bright throughout.

The outside of the house is painted white with grey trim and window frames. There is a gravel driveway from the road, with plenty of space for parking, and a garage with electric doors.

The pretty back garden can be accessed from the dining room, the sitting room and the family room. It has a high degree of privacy thanks to all the colourful shrubs, mature low-maintenance trees and hedges on its borders.

There are two sun terraces in the garden and a wooden cabin with a sauna in it. There is also a robotic lawn mowing system in place — ideal for anyone who enjoys a nice tidy lawn but doesn’t particularly enjoy mowing it.

Trijonet is located on Bere Court Road, a prestigious and highly sought after residential road within easy walking distance of the village of Pangbourne.

The house is just a short walk away from Pangbourne College — an independent

co-educational school for children aged 11 to 18, set in 230 acres of rolling Berkshire countryside.

The school was established in 1917 as a nautical college, which explains its naval-style uniforms and its successes in the rowing world. It has around 400 day pupils, part-time boarders and full-time boarders.

Pangbourne village is close to Reading, not too far from Oxford, and within easy reach of lots of lovely countryside walks and boating on the River Thames.

It has easy access to the M4 and its own railway station. Once Crossrail opens next year, Pangbourne will have super-fast rail links to stations all across London.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Davis Tate’s Pangbourne office on 0118 984 5333 or Davis Tate Country & Riverside on (01491) 313106.

At a glance...

TRIJONET, BERE COURT ROAD, PANGBOURNE

Bedrooms: four/five

Bathrooms: five

Receptions: three/four

Gross internal area: 3,603 sq ft, 335 sq m

Guide price: £1,600,000

Agent: Davis Tate Pangbourne on 0118 984 5333 or Davis Tate Country & Riverside on (01491) 313106