Young dancers in line for dance awards

PUPILS of J G Dance, which has branches in Henley and Sonning Common, have won a record number of places in the finals of the British Arts Awards.

The youngsters, aged six to 18, faced competition from 30,000 other children from across Britain to gain places at the grand finals held at the Shaw and Polish Theatres in London last month.

They achieved 12 first places, 11 seconds and nine thirds in a range of styles, including ballet, tap, acrobatics, modern jazz, national dance, singing and drama. The academy was also a runner-up in the leading school category.

Principal Ann Morelle said: “The standard was exceptionally high but we had more successes than ever this year. I am so very proud of all of those who took part.”

For more information about J G Dance, call (01491) 572000 or email info@jgdance.co.uk

Pictured, back row, left to right, Ellie Openshaw, Georgia Newton, Poppie McDonnell, Jade Spiers, Freja Watson, Rosie Toolin, Abby Priestley, Manon Green, Stephanie Maslin, Stefania Bersella, Hazel Baldwin and Ebony Grzbiela; middle row, Bianca Burduja, Molly Ambrose, Isabelle Allnutt, Jessica Dippenaar, Kala Green, Sophia Diossy, Millie McDonnell and Eve Allen; front, Hope Hawkins, Abigail Crew, Jessica Grouse and Cindy Wu