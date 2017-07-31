Village primary school governors given award for excellence

THE governors of Shiplake Primary School have won an award.

They were given an excellence in governance award by the Oxfordshire Diocesan Board of Education, which oversees 283 schools in the county.

The award was for commitment to training and professional development over the last two years. The governors have undergone training sessions that covered topics including Ofsted inspections, safeguarding children, how to be an effective governor and understanding the Christian context of a Church of England school such as Shiplake.

The award was presented to Sarah Blomfield, chairwoman of the governors, at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley. There are 16 governors at the school, made up of staff, parents, the Rev Robert Thewsey, rector of the Shiplake benefice, and headteacher Katherine Page-Howie.

Mrs Blomfield, who has had three children at the school, said: “It has been a collective effort in terms of training and professional development. We’ve won the award by attending a huge number of training sesssions.

“A lot of the governors are volunteers who need training so they are able to do the job properly. We have participated in this programme to make sure we have got the skills and judgement required.

“It’s quite a distinction for us to be picked out from schools across Oxfordshire to win this award.

“It shows we have got an understanding of the challenges the role involves and what our duties and responsibilities are to the school.”