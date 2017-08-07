Outdoor types

Monday, 07 August 2017

Fifty-seven members of the Eyot Centre’s Duke of Edinburgh’s Award group completed their bronze walking expedition.

They were out for two days, camping overnight and carrying all their equipment and food with them.

They had to be self-sufficient except for a supply of water.

Some started at Bix, some at Nuffield, and they made their way through the countryside to Watlington to camp overnight.

They then returned by a different route the next day

