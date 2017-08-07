Outdoor types

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
Monday, 07 August 2017
Fifty-seven members of the Eyot Centre’s Duke of Edinburgh’s Award group completed their bronze walking expedition.
They were out for two days, camping overnight and carrying all their equipment and food with them.
They had to be self-sufficient except for a supply of water.
Some started at Bix, some at Nuffield, and they made their way through the countryside to Watlington to camp overnight.
They then returned by a different route the next day
