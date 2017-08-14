Hydro award

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
THE engineering firm which designed and built a hydro-electric power station at Sonning has won two awards.
Greenford, of Oxford, won a trophy for sustainability and resilience and another for engineering excellence at the Institute of Civil Engineers Awards.
The £700,000 plant, which opened in June, consists of a 25-ton Archimedes screw on the River Thames at the village weir that can generate enough electricity to power about 120 homes in a year.
