Prize gardens

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
CAVERSHAM Court Gardens have received a Green Heritage Site award, which is given to parks which have conserved their historical features to a high standard and maintained their historic character and appearance.
The gardens have also received a Green Flag award, which recognises excellence in horticulture, cleanliness and sustainable practices as well as being welcoming, safe and encouraging community involvement.
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say