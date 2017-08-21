Monday, 21 August 2017

Prize gardens

CAVERSHAM Court Gardens have received a Green Heritage Site award, which is given to parks which have conserved their historical features to a high standard and maintained their historic character and appearance.

The gardens have also received a Green Flag award, which recognises excellence in horticulture, cleanliness and sustainable practices as well as being welcoming, safe and encouraging community involvement.

