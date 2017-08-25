Man wins £250 prize for photo of Temple Island on chilly morning

Students celebrate impressive GCSE results
Saturday, 26 August 2017
A PROPERTY developer from Lower Shiplake has been named runner-up in a photography competition.
Oli Anderson’s picture of a frosty Temple Island taken at sunrise earned him a £250 voucher for House of Fraser.
The prize also included a £500 charitable donation, for which he nominated Harpsden Pre-School, which his nephews attended.
Romans estate agents, which has a branch in Hart Street, Henley, launched the competition in June as a way of showcasing the best the area has to offer.
He said: “My girlfriend and I got up at
He sent the picture to the Henley Standard and it was published on the letters page. It later appeared in the Daily Telegraph as part of its monthly travel competition.
When Romans launched the competition Annabella encouraged him to submit the photograph, which carried the caption “Temple Island on a chilly winter’s morning”.
The competition was won by Mick Vogel with a photo called “Poppy field at Widbrook Common” taken in Cookham, while Paul Williams came third with “Horseshoe Golden Sunset” taken near Yateley.
The online winner, with 1,038 votes, was Lizzie Barry with an image of a path leading through Ockwells Park in Maidenhead called “Walking around always captures the imagination and takes you away from everyday life”.
Richard Wagstaff,
“The winning photos are all very different yet they all highlight the beauty of the area. We are really lucky to live in such a stunning area, with a great mixture of urban districts and rural woodland, as demonstrated by our four winners.”
You can view the winning photos and the rest of the entries at romans.co.uk/thelocalpicture
26 August 2017
