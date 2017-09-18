British yacht slips into fifth place

A SAILING crew featuring former Olympic skier Graham Bell is currently ranked fifth in a race around the world.

The TV presenter, of New Street, Henley, is part of a British team competing in the 11th annual Clipper Round the World event, which started from Liverpool on August 20.

He is taking part in the first leg of the race, a 6,400 nautical mile sail across the Atlantic to Punta del Este in Uruguay, which should finish next Friday. Twelve identical 70ft racing yachts are taking part in the race. When Bell and his crewmates passed the west coast of Africa just over a week ago, they were in second place behind the Chinese crew Qingdao. They are now making their way along east coast of Brazil.

In a diary entry on Wednesday, Bell said: “Out here, the sea is not just one shade of blue — the colours and shades seem to change in swathes. The best view is from the top of the mast, although with the upwind beating we have been doing over the last couple of days, no one has ventured up there recently.

“Down here in the tropics, the sunsets and sunrises happen fast. The are no lingering red sundowns.”