Monday, 02 October 2017

Memorial tree

A TREE will be planted in Millennium Green, Sonning Common, in memory of a village stalwart.

Linda Webb, who passed away last month, will be honoured for her work in the community. 

Parish councillor Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury had been granted permission to do so by the Sonning Common Millennium Green Trust, which looks after the area off Kennylands Road.

Mrs Webb, who lived in Baskerville Road with her husband John, was involved with the Village Gardeners scheme and also organised and took part in numerous fund-raising events for Macmillan Cancer Support.

