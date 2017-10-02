Gold success

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
TWO members of the Eyot Centre in Henley have just completed their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
They are Freddie Gingell, 18, from Wargrave, and Abbie Greaves, 20, from Emmer Green.
Meanwhile, 15 of the silver group have now completed their expedition paddling from the top of the Thames.
A bronze award group is about to get underway. If you are in school year 9 or above and would like to join, visit www.eyotdofe.com
02 October 2017
More News:
Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Young artists in running to have work at national gallery
ARTWORK created by students at The Henley College ... [more]
School launches performing arts group to inspire creativity
A PERFORMING arts group for children has been ... [more]