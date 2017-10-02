Gold success

TWO members of the Eyot Centre in Henley have just completed their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

They are Freddie Gingell, 18, from Wargrave, and Abbie Greaves, 20, from Emmer Green.

Meanwhile, 15 of the silver group have now completed their expedition paddling from the top of the Thames.

A bronze award group is about to get underway. If you are in school year 9 or above and would like to join, visit www.eyotdofe.com