Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gold success

TWO members of the Eyot Centre in Henley have just completed their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

They are Freddie Gingell, 18, from Wargrave, and Abbie Greaves, 20, from Emmer Green.

Meanwhile, 15 of the silver group have now completed their expedition paddling from the top of the Thames.

A bronze award group is about to get underway. If you are in school year 9 or above and would like to join, visit www.eyotdofe.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33