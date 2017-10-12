Award for GPs nurse

A NURSE from Checkendon is to receive an award for outstanding service.

Sian Hayes, who works at the Woodcote and Goring medical practice in Wayside Green, Woodcote, has won the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Award from the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

She will collect her prize at an awards ceremony at the Royal Garden Hotel in London on October 30.

The award is given to community nurses who provide exceptional care to their patients and demonstrate a continuing passion and enthusiasm for nursing.

Ms Hayes, who is also a diabetes specialist and a senior lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University in High Wycombe, was singled out by the institute for her work in the community, particularly around leadership.

Ms Hayes said: “This is great recognition for the work we do. We have worked in primary care for a number of years and support and educate general practice nurses and nurse practitioners.”