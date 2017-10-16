Dancing star

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A STUDENT at Shiplake College came sixth at this year’s National Association of Teachers of Dancing British national championships in Blackpool.
Sunny Pong, who is in year 13, has been training for almost three years and is proficient in Latin and ballroom. He is also a keen rower.
He has inspired parents, who live in Hong Kong, to start dancing themselves.
