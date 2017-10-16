Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dancing star

A STUDENT at Shiplake College came sixth at this year’s National Association of Teachers of Dancing British national championships in Blackpool.

Sunny Pong, who is in year 13, has been training for almost three years and is proficient in Latin and ballroom. He is also a keen rower.

He has inspired parents, who live in Hong Kong, to start dancing themselves.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33