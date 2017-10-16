Business book

A BUSINESSMAN who advised Donald Trump during last year’s American presidential election campaign has written a book.

Ted Malloch, of Reading Road, Shiplake is the

co-author of Common Sense Business, which outlines the traits that are needed in the modern business world.

He wrote it with Whitney MacMillan, the former chief executive of American food conglomerate Cargill.

Earlier this year Mr Malloch, 64, who lives with his wife Beth, was tipped to become Trump’s ambassador to Europe. The post is yet to be filled.