Business book

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
A BUSINESSMAN who advised Donald Trump during last year’s American presidential election campaign has written a book.
Ted Malloch, of Reading Road, Shiplake is the
co-author of Common Sense Business, which outlines the traits that are needed in the modern business world.
He wrote it with Whitney MacMillan, the former chief executive of American food conglomerate Cargill.
Earlier this year Mr Malloch, 64, who lives with his wife Beth, was tipped to become Trump’s ambassador to Europe. The post is yet to be filled.
16 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say