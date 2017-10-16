Big readers

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
A RECORD 116 children took part in this year’s summer reading challenge at Henley library.
Every year school-age children are encouraged to read six books over the school holidays. This year’s theme was “animal agents”.
The library also hosted a prize draw treasure hunt thanks to a donation from the Bell Bookshop in Henley.
