Church riders

MEMBERS of Holy Trinity Church in Henley raised about £250 from taking part in last month’s Ride & Stride event, which is organised by the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust.

They walked and cycled to various churches in Henley and Wallingford. The proceeds will be split between Holy Trinity and the trust.

