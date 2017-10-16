Church riders

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
Monday, 16 October 2017
MEMBERS of Holy Trinity Church in Henley raised about £250 from taking part in last month’s Ride & Stride event, which is organised by the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust.
They walked and cycled to various churches in Henley and Wallingford. The proceeds will be split between Holy Trinity and the trust.
