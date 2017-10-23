Theatre sales booming

A RECORD number of people attended shows at the Kenton Theatre in Henley during the first fortnight of this month.

More than 7,500 people visited the venue in New Street for the Henley Literary Festival and a sold-out show by comedian Dara O’Briain.

Tom Ryan, the theatre’s programming director, said: “We’re really pleased and proud that people enjoy visiting the venue and always try to offer as much variety as possible.

“Some people who visited hadn’t been in a while but they really enjoyed coming back and we want to give them plenty of reasons to keep returning. It’s great to see but we’re not going to become complacent.”

Mr Ryan said tickets for this year’s Christmas pantomime Robin Hood, which runs from December 15 to 28, were selling much faster than last year.

He said: “It’s a great show and we will be doing lots to promote it and encourage people to attend.”

The week-long literary festival, which was started by Mr Ryan’s mother Sue, took place for the 11th year running earlier this month.

A record 22,000 tickets were sold for talks at various venues, including the town hall, Phyllis Court Club, the Christ Church Centre and Stonor Park.