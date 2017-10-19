Thursday, 19 October 2017

Hall makeover

PEPPARD Parish Council has awarded £1,500 to the village’s war memorial hall.

The money will go towards maintenance currently being carried out at the hall in Gallowstree Road.

Valerie Ross, who represents the council on the hall’s board on trustees, said: “The money has enabled them to almost finish redecorating the interior. They are very grateful because the finances do leave a lot to be desired.”

Last year the hall roof was renovated at a cost of £60,000.

