Help required

THE youth club in Sonning Common is appealing for more volunteers.

Club SC, which is based at Chiltern Edge School, operates from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesdays for children aged 14 to 16 and 7pm to 9pm on Wednesdays for 10- to 13-year-olds. 

 If you’d like to volunteer, email clubsc@hotmail.co.uk

