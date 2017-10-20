Parish council takes over running of youth club

MANAGEMENT of Sonning Common’s youth club is to be brought under the control of the parish council.

The council will be responsible for the administration, expenditure and management of the accounts.

It already provides about 90 per cent of the £10,000-a-year funding for Club SC, which is based at Chiltern Edge School.

Carol Viney, who chairs the club’s management committtee, has struggled with the administrative and finance work after other members stepped down.

The council will set up a working party which will oversee the club in future, led by Councillor Mika Rinta-Suksi.

This will be be responsible for safeguarding and training policies, budgeting and promoting the club.

It will work with youth leaders Sunny Smithers and Ruth Elwell as well as parents and members of other youth groups such as 1st Sonning Common Scouts. The working group will report quarterly to the parish council.

Parish clerk Philip Colling said: “Carol has been the driving force behind the youth club along with Beverley Dobson, who has now moved away.

“This provides an opportunity to

re-organise the administration and find a way of linking with other facilities in the village. The village hall can be used and we can talk with the scouts about using their hut, which is an under-used facility.

“We need to make sure the appropriate policies are in place and make sure it is run properly. There needs to be three or four people in a steering group to support the work that needs to be done.”

Club SC was started in 2011 when the previous one shut after Oxfordshire County Council withdrew funding from all rural youth clubs.

It opens from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesdays for children in years 9, 10 and 11 and Wednesday for years 6, 7 and 8. Admission is 50p.

⚫ The parish council has agreed to spend £600 plus installation costs on a new two-seater bench in Crowsley Way similar to the one outside Batten House, in Lea Road.