Monday, 06 November 2017

Friendly town

HENLEY has been voted Britain’s seventh most friendliest place to live.

Friendly, helpful residents and businesses were the key criteria in a survey carried out by estate agents Fine & Country.

Henley was said to be “welcoming to all” with lots of dog-friendly restaurants and pubs and many sporting and other events and activities.

