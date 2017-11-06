£150,000 makeover

WORK to refurbish the changing rooms at Henley leisure centre will begin on Monday.

It will take six weeks to complete at a cost of £150,000, according to South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for the facility.

There will be new wet changing cubicles, lockers and vanity units while new LED lighting will improve the environment and reduce the amount of energy the building uses.

The swimming pool and other facilities will remaining open during the work and swimmers can use dry changing area.

The council has said the facilities were being updated because they look tired and dated after 10 years without renovation.

The work is being carried out in partnership with GLL, which runs the centre off Gillotts Lane on behalf of the council.

Lynn Lloyd, cabinet member for leisure, said: “I’m delighted that we will be starting work to improve the changing area and I’m sure swimmers in Henley will welcome investment we are making.”

In March, the Henley Standard uncovered problems with dirty changing rooms and showers at the leisure centre which GLL blamed on a cleaning contractor.