Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Best magazine

SONNING Common Magazine has won an award.

The village’s bi-monthly publication beat 200 other entrants to win the A4 category at the National Parish Magazine Awards.

The editor is Diana Pearman, of Kennylands Road, and the designer is Kevin Taplin, of Ten Seven Nine, a Reading design agency.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33