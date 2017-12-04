Coastline cyclist

A MAN from Henley raised more than £2,000 for charity by cycling 3,500 miles around the British coastline.

Sam Hayes, of St Andrew’s Road, visited more than 170 lighthouses on his journey, which started and finished at Land’s End.

The challenge, which he called the Lighthouse Tour, smashed its £1,200 target for the Campaign Against Living Miserably, which aims to reduce suicide among young men.

Mr Hayes, 27, a former sports massage therapist and bicycle mechanic for Team Sky, cycled up to 90 miles a day and stayed at hostels or bed and breaksfasts in the evenings.

The former pupil of Gillotts School and The Henley College took a photograph of himself at each lighthouse and uploaded it to Twitter.

When he arrived back at Land’s End he was greeted by his parents Pam and Mark and younger brother William. They enjoyed a brief holiday in Cornwall before returning to Henley.

Mr Hayes said: “I was very lucky with the weather for most of the way but it caught up with me in the final week-and-a-half and to be honest it was pretty tough going.

“I was doing increasingly long days and facing constant rain and headwinds so it was a real struggle to reach my destination each time.

“There was a massive sense of relief and I’m looking forward to being able to lie in bed for a while and spend Christmas with my family.

“They were very pleased to see me after I’d been away for so long.”