No bread for ducks

Monday, 04 December 2017
VISITORS to Widmore Pond in Sonning Common are being asked not to feed bread to the ducks.
A notice is to put up at the pond in Widmore Lane asking people to use duck food as leftover bread can attract rats.
Arum Tree Services, which is based at Blounts Farm, has tidied up areas around the pond, including chopping down dead trees and removing ivy from others.
