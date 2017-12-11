Monday, 11 December 2017

Climber's handover

A WOMAN from Woodcote has presented £129,267 to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance that she helped raise by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Hayley Pearson, of Wayside Green, was one of 26 people who took part in the climb in Tanzania in April, together with her cousin Amy Pearson, from Didcot.

The pair, who raised more than £15,000 of the total, attended a presentation ceremony at RAF Benson where they were shown the helicopter and met the paramedics.

Miss Pearson said: “It was an incredible day and really lovely to see for myself what the money will go towards.”

The two women now plan to raise more money for the charity by taking part in the Three Counties Trek, a 26-mile walk from Hambleden to Windsor, in June.

Miss Pearson and her family, who run the Chiltern Park Aerodrome near Woodcote, have been supporting the charity for several years.

