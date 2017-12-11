Monday, 11 December 2017

Woman born as identical twin celebrates 101st birthday

A WOMAN whose parents used a blue ribbon to tell her apart from her identical twin as a baby has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Doris Pert marked the milestone with a party at Lashbrook House care home in Shiplake and was visited by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton and the Mayor’s escort Councillor David Eggleton.

Mrs Pert grew up in West Drayton with her twin Vi, who used to wear a pink ribbon in her hair, and spent much of her working life at the Nestlé factory packing chocolates during the Second World War. She married Arthur, a sergeant in the Middlesex regiment based in Hounslow, in the Forties and they had two children.

Mrs Pert moved to Lashbrook House in June last year. She celebrated her birthday with a cake and a gift of a pink cyclamen.

Louise Light, leisure and lifestyle manager at the home, said: “Her remaining family are really happy to know she is being well cared for in her twilight years.”

