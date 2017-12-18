Pupils rewarded for extra study

SIX pupils from the Kumon study centre in Henley have received awards for academic excellence.

Tajpal Grewal, 11, who attends Shiplake College, and his siblings Jai, 10, Pavkaran, seven, and Ganeve, five, were given certificates for performing well above their current school level in English and maths, as were fellow Shiplake Primary School pupils Henry Jacobs, nine, and Camilla Barlow, eight.

They were among more than 30 students who received prizes at ceremony at the Christ Church Centre compèred by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton.

The pupils were recognised for a range of achievements including learning times tables, having a positive attitude and completing work quickly.

The children attend weekly sessions at the centre on top of regular schooling and undertake regular tests to ensure they are learning. The programme aims to stretch their abilities beyond what they learn at school.

Camilla said: “It helps me to be good at maths because now I am really speedy and I am learning lots of things we haven’t done at school yet.”

Tejpal said: “Doing Kumon has really helped me with mental arithmetic and I’m really happy to have won the certificate.”

Instructor Dawn Willoughby, who set up the Henley franchise last year, said: “The children are all so proud and really pleased with themselves. Winning these awards shows them what they can achieve through consistent hard work and commitment.”

Councillor Hinton said: “Kumon really helps to tutor children and unlock their potential. It’s been fascinating to come here and learn more about it.”

Pictured with the Mayor and Mrs Willoughy are, left to right, are Pavkaran Grewal, Henry Jacobs, Camilla Barlow, Tejpal Grewal, Ganeve Grewal and Jai Grewal with the Mayor and Dawn Willoughby