Sign goes to auction

WHITCHURCH’S village sign is to be auctioned for charity.

The sign, which simply bears the village’s name in black text on a white background, stood at the southern entrance to the village until it was replaced with a more colourful design last month.

Sealed bids are being invited until next Friday (December 22).

The proceeds will benefit the village primary school and pre-school as well as St Mary’s Church, which is featured on the new sign.

Bids should be handed in at the Ferryboat in High Street and the winner will be announced at the pub’s community carol singing event on December 23 (6pm to 7pm).

The village’s other two signs at the top of High Street and the eastern edge of Hardwick Road will be replaced next year.