Revamped village pub wins real ale award

THE village pub in Whitchurch Hill has won an award.

The Sun, in Hill Bottom, was named pub of the season for the autumn by the South Oxfordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Inspectors paid a secret visit last month and assessed the pub for the quality of its beer and the general atmosphere of the premises.

Landlord Giles Langford, who runs the pub with his wife Nina, was told the good news last week.

The couple took over the pub from previous landlord Richard Hazell, of tarmac firm Hazell & Jefferies, just over a year ago.

Mr Hazell had owned it for three years after buying it from Brakspear.

The sun now offers ales from the West Berkshire Brewery, including Good Old Boy and the seasonal Yule Fuel, as well Hoppit from the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden.

Mr and Mrs Langford, who are both trained chefs, have also overhauled the food menu and organised various community events including an Oktoberfest celebration in October.

Mr Langford, who was previously head chef at Coppa Club in Sonning, said: “Camra just phoned me out of the blue to say we’d won, which came as a total surprise but was great to hear.

“It’s wonderful news but I couldn’t have achieved this without the help of my staff — it’s very much a team effort.

“Some people have said we’re more of a food pub nowadays so I’m pleased to be recognised for the quality of our drink.

“I knew nothing about looking after beers when we started this but we had great support from the West Berkshire Brewery and it has obviously paid off.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into this since we took over so it’s very rewarding that people are paying attention.

“The South Oxfordshire branch chairman David Cooper drinks in here and he’s said he likes the beer as well as the general setting.”