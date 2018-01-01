Councillor Kellie Hinton - New Year message

2017 has been a glorious year for Henley, despite some harrowing times as a nation.

The return of the May fayre to Market Place, the opening of the new skate park and our many events throughout the summer and up to the annual Christmas festival have all been highlights for me.

I am very proud of the amount we do in Henley as organisations, councils, community groups, residents, businesses and charities to make the town the best place to live, work and visit.

As we look ahead to 2018, I find myself wondering what we have to look forward to. It’s clear there is lots on the agenda — a new bus, revitalisation of Freemans Meadow, playground improvements at Makins recreation ground, a new community orchard in Paradise Road and so much more.

As many readers will be aware, I have chosen to support our local state primary schools, Valley Road, Trinity, Sacred Heart and Badgemore, in my year as Mayor. This is something that will continue into the new year.

We all know how bad the funding cuts are in the education sector. Our schools are amazing but it doesn’t mean they aren’t struggling to teach our children, the future of our town, on the very limited budgets they have.

If we can help them to raise funds, offer them the use of our skills to help reduce the cost of improvements or provide materials they can use, then we should do so.

I am also keen to roll out a new campaign to plant a tree for every child in the town. Please do get in touch if you would like to be involved.

I would like to end with a massive thank-you to all of you. Thank you for making Henley the best place to live in 2017 and thank you for continuing with these efforts in 2018. It is an honour to be your Mayor. Happy New Year, Henley.