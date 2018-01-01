Councillor John Cotton - New Year message

I HOPE that Christmas has been a time of fun, relaxation and celebration for everyone.

As we look forward to 2018 in South Oxfordshire, we should do so with confidence and expectation.

We are fortunate to live in a beautiful, successful part of the world.

That is down almost entirely to the hard work and sense of community of those who live and work here.

For the part you have played in bringing that about, thank-you.

And for the part you continue to play keeping our place one where all talents shine through, thank-you too.

If we all pull together, making our own contribution and helping those who need a hand to make theirs, peace and prosperity for everyone is within our grasp.