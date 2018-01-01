Monday, 01 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillor John Cotton - New Year message

I HOPE that Christmas has been a time of fun, relaxation and celebration for everyone.

As we look forward to 2018 in South Oxfordshire, we should do so with confidence and expectation.

We are fortunate to live in a beautiful, successful part of the world.

That is down almost entirely to the hard work and sense of community of those who live and work here.

For the part you have played in bringing that about, thank-you.

And for the part you continue to play keeping our place one where all talents shine through, thank-you too.

If we all pull together, making our own contribution and helping those who need a hand to make theirs, peace and prosperity for everyone is within our grasp.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33