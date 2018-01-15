Monday, 15 January 2018

Orchard planting

FRUIT trees will be planted at Henley’s community orchard next Saturday.

Volunteers are invited to join Mayor Kellie Hinton on the parcel of land off Paradise Road from 10am to 3pm.

The trees to be planted include apple, pear, damson, crab apple, greengage and medlar and have been supplied at cost by the Toad Hall garden centre.

The event will be postponed in the event of heavy frost.

The orchard will be overseen by the town council’s parks service staff but it is hoped that residents will want to help maintain it.

The project is being supported by Victoria Newton, co-organiser of the Chelsea Fringe Henley festival.

