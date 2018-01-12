Caversham bus route overhaul confirmed

BUS routes in Caversham are to be shaken up in a bid to cut costs.

From February 19, Reading Buses is to combine its pink 22 serving Caversham Heights with the number 19 serving Lower Earley.

The new route, which will be rebranded “red 22” to avoid confusion with the “pink” services serving Caversham exclusively, will continue south beyond the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to the Asda supermarket at Chalfont Way, Earley.

It will continue to run every half an hour during the weekday rush hour with a hourly service at weekends and a smaller vehicle on Sundays to reflect reduced demand.

Return tickets on the new route may also be used on Thames Travel’s X39 and X40 services, which run from the town centre to St Peter’s Hill and Woodcote Road in Caversham.

Meanwhile the 23 and 24 routes serving Caversham Park and Emmer Green are to be combined. They will run every 20 minutes in an anti-clockwise and clockwise loop respectively serving Reading Bridge, Caversham Park, Emmer Green, Hemdean Road and Caversham Bridge.

The 25 to Peppard Common via Caversham centre, Emmer Green and Sonning Common will undergo “minor timetable adjustments” but the route remains unchanged and the service will still run every 30 minutes.

The 27 and 29 “shuttle” routes from Lower Caversham to Reading centre will also be combined into a loop running every half hour, again with “minor” adjustments.

The company says the changes are needed to keep the routes viable as demand wasn’t high enough to support the existing arrangement.

It originally proposed changes that would have axed certain stops in Caversham but revised its plan following objection from residents and MP Matt Rodda.

