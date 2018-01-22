£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
A MOTIVATIONAL speaker and marketing consultant from Woodcote has published a business book. The Secret Army: Leadership, Marketing and the Power of People by Gina Balarin explains how managers can keep their employees motivated in the face of adversity.
The book can be ordered via Amazon for £14.95.
22 January 2018
More News:
£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say