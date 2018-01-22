Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

WORKSHOPS to help people get the most out of their tablet or smartphone are to be held at Henley library. The monthly sessions will take place on Wednesdays and be hosted by Abingdon and Witney College. Tablets and computers will be provided but visitors can bring their own devices. The first workshop, called “Overcome your fear of the internet and devices” will take place next week. Other sessions will be “Using a tablet or smartphone” on February 21, “Music on tablet, mobile or laptop” on March 21 and “Taking and sharing photos” on April 18. All the sessions will be held from 9.30am to 11.30am and are free to attend. Booking is essential. To enrol, call 01235 555585 or visit www.abingdon-witney.ac.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33