WORKSHOPS to help people get the most out of their tablet or smartphone are to be held at Henley library. The monthly sessions will take place on Wednesdays and be hosted by Abingdon and Witney College. Tablets and computers will be provided but visitors can bring their own devices. The first workshop, called “Overcome your fear of the internet and devices” will take place next week. Other sessions will be “Using a tablet or smartphone” on February 21, “Music on tablet, mobile or laptop” on March 21 and “Taking and sharing photos” on April 18. All the sessions will be held from 9.30am to 11.30am and are free to attend. Booking is essential. To enrol, call 01235 555585 or visit www.abingdon-witney.ac.uk